State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 2,477 Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Surmodics were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Surmodics by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Surmodics in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Surmodics in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Surmodics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Surmodics in the first quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Charles W. Olson sold 4,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total transaction of $270,073.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles W. Olson sold 648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $38,718.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,415 shares of company stock worth $533,394 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics stock opened at $53.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.02. The company has a market capitalization of $735.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.94, a PEG ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.03. Surmodics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.17 and a 52 week high of $59.75.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Surmodics had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

