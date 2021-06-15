Brokerages Expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $111.64 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will announce $111.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $110.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $114.20 million. Lannett posted sales of $137.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full-year sales of $484.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $483.10 million to $487.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $486.72 million, with estimates ranging from $455.55 million to $508.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.11 million. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 38.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LCI shares. Roth Capital cut their price target on Lannett from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other Lannett news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 260,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,162.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Farber purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $43,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,678,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,335,088.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Lannett in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Lannett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Lannett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lannett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lannett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

LCI opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $205.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.81. Lannett has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

