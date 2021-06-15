The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.43. The Bancorp reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Bancorp.

Get The Bancorp alerts:

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. The Bancorp had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 16.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

The Bancorp stock opened at $25.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.68.

In related news, EVP John Leto sold 44,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $1,102,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,530.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter T. Beach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $241,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,225.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,820 shares of company stock worth $1,860,092. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in The Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in The Bancorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in The Bancorp by 12.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bancorp (TBBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.