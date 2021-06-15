$0.29 EPS Expected for Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.31. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Carter Bankshares.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $35.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.39 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CARE. DA Davidson upgraded Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.50 to $16.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of CARE opened at $14.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Carter Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 325.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

