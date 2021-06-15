Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Holdings Lowered by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,686,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,042,000 after acquiring an additional 54,699 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 114,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 48,285 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 227.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 41,151 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 29,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 28,523 shares in the last quarter. 64.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARA opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.09. The stock has a market cap of $718.75 million, a P/E ratio of 62.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 million. Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $112,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $82,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,944.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,640 shares of company stock worth $254,592. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

