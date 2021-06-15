State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 16,050 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,050 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of ACCO Brands worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,676,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,976,000 after buying an additional 620,550 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 576,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 393,410 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 696,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 321,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,519,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,740,000 after purchasing an additional 277,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

ACCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.56. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $9.77. The stock has a market cap of $873.75 million, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 2.22.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $410.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

ACCO Brands Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

