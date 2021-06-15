7,677 Shares in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.06. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $38.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3855 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently -223.26%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNQ shares. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.12.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

