Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,730 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,064.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter worth $151,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter worth $191,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

Shares of UBA stock opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.27. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82. The company has a market capitalization of $788.71 million, a PE ratio of 75.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

