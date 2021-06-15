State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in REGENXBIO by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,535,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 317.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 23,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RGNX opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.13. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $50.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.21.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 77.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

RGNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.11.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

