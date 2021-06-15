Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 79,533 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 444.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,533 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $6,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 14.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NanoString Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.17.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $1,764,649.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,044,994.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 4,754 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $305,206.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $5,824,445 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NSTG opened at $60.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 14.10 and a quick ratio of 13.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 1.71. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.51 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a negative net margin of 81.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

