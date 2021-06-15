Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $6.12 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $391.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $272.77 and a 52-week high of $391.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $382.87.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

