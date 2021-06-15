TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 236.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,123 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of TrueCar worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TrueCar by 181.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,094,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TrueCar by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,218,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,113,000 after acquiring an additional 730,119 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TrueCar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,405,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in TrueCar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,091,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TrueCar by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 166,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get TrueCar alerts:

In other news, EVP Jeff Swart sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 333,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,879.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Buce sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,104 shares of company stock valued at $475,845 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

TRUE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUE opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $522.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.94. TrueCar, Inc. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $6.47.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 29.72%. TrueCar’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.