Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 25,178 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $5,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,827,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,933,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

NYSE:SQM opened at $47.19 on Tuesday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $60.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.77.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 9.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.