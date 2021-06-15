State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,710 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AAR were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in AAR by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in AAR by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIR stock opened at $40.78 on Tuesday. AAR Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $45.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 313.69 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.29.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. AAR had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 23,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $1,014,511.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 750,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,954,970.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 7,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $338,500.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,132,155.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,462. 8.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

