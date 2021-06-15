Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,832 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $6,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFBC. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $383,000. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $66.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $69.44. The company has a market cap of $999.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.99.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.01 million. Research analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 32.69%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFBC. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.