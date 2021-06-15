Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes $536,000 Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 16,860 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter valued at $628,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter valued at $1,351,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,971,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,457,000 after purchasing an additional 200,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcBest alerts:

In related news, CFO David R. Cobb sold 14,292 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $1,200,956.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 8,696 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $703,680.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,713.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,571,704 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

ARCB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $59.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. ArcBest Co. has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $93.96.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $829.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.