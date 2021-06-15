BlackRock Inc. Has $164.94 Million Stock Holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,310,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 272,891 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of CTS worth $164,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTS. FMR LLC lifted its position in CTS by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,599,000 after buying an additional 94,428 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in CTS during the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in CTS during the 4th quarter worth about $410,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CTS during the 4th quarter worth about $644,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of CTS by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTS opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. CTS Co. has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $39.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.19.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $128.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.81 million. CTS had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. CTS’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

