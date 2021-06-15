BlackRock Inc. Has $171.53 Million Stock Holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,476,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475,137 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of NextGen Healthcare worth $171,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 87.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,912 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 11.1% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 40.9% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, CEO John R. Frantz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $474,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 438,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,323,848.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $87,193.18. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,102 shares of company stock worth $730,243. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.08. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.74, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $144.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

