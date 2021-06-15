BlackRock Inc. Has $168.35 Million Holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,400,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,543 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.75% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $168,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRTX. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,057,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 525,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,436,000 after acquiring an additional 185,872 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,879,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,216,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,815,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.44.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $276,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $276,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $571,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $5,768,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $3,224,610. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $129.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.63 and a beta of 1.86. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.58 and a 12 month high of $146.97.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. Equities analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

