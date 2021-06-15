American International Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,924 INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)

American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Separately, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on INDT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ INDT opened at $67.40 on Tuesday. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.81 and a 12-month high of $80.35. The stock has a market cap of $520.13 million, a PE ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT).

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.