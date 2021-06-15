Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,450,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,377,616,000 after acquiring an additional 481,947 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,694,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $237,487,000 after acquiring an additional 723,422 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,811,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,044,000 after acquiring an additional 131,096 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,433,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,621,000 after acquiring an additional 48,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $73.49 on Tuesday. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $74.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.26, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

BRKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.10.

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $108,774.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,668.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

