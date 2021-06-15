American International Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) by 25.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,512 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,994 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACRX. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 203,830 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 45,656 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,640,946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 185,924 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,632 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 111,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,928 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.96% of the company’s stock.

ACRX opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.32. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.94. The company has a market cap of $183.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.95.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

