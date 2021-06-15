American International Group Inc. Has $126,000 Position in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) by 72.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,256 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Surgalign worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRGA. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in Surgalign by 305.6% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,973,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after buying an additional 2,240,417 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Surgalign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $955,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Surgalign during the first quarter worth approximately $654,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Surgalign by 40.9% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 672,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 195,073 shares during the period. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Surgalign by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 6,423,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 172,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

SRGA opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $164.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 151.41% and a negative net margin of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $23.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 million. On average, analysts predict that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.33.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

