American International Group Inc. Has $136,000 Stock Holdings in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Penn Virginia were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on PVAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Penn Virginia in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

PVAC stock opened at $24.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $913.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 3.54. Penn Virginia Co. has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $25.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.02.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 180.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Penn Virginia Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.