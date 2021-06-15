Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 245.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Vroom were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the fourth quarter valued at about $464,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vroom by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Vroom by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRM. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Vroom stock opened at $45.19 on Tuesday. Vroom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.17.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. Vroom had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Vroom’s revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vroom news, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $1,084,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,387.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lone Star L.P. Cgp2 sold 1,838,704 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $80,461,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,617,707 shares of company stock valued at $110,586,870. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

