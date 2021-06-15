BlackRock Inc. Buys 93,099 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,173,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,099 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.13% of Copa worth $175,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,416,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,421,000 after purchasing an additional 863,156 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Copa by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Copa by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 56,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 24,691 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Copa by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prince Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,795,000. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Copa alerts:

CPA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Copa in a research report on Monday, March 29th. HSBC downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Copa has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $77.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.66. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $94.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.32.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $185.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.93 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 200.30% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%. Analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.