American International Group Inc. Sells 658 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 965.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,404,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803,085 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,989,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 652.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,339 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 4,942.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,753,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dropbox alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on DBX shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $29.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.74.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 4,147 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $120,055.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $244,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,825 shares of company stock worth $1,669,749. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.