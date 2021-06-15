MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.69% of MarineMax worth $7,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in MarineMax by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in MarineMax by 70.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 11,833 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after buying an additional 20,248 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the first quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 23,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Get MarineMax alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HZO shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

In other MarineMax news, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $650,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,257,363.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 19,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,195,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 88,222 shares of company stock worth $5,855,298 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HZO opened at $45.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.81. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.36 and a 52-week high of $70.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. MarineMax had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $523.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO).

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.