America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,043,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,339 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of America’s Car-Mart worth $158,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total value of $685,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of CRMT stock opened at $146.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.76. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.47 and a 52 week high of $177.45. The stock has a market cap of $971.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $3.39. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

America's Car-Mart Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

