Short Interest in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Expands By 55.7%

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 491,900 shares, an increase of 55.7% from the May 13th total of 316,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:SWM opened at $40.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.52. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a twelve month low of $26.73 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $288.20 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 47.83%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 394,245 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 37,111 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $781,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,789,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,600,000 after acquiring an additional 355,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

