Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 160,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,205 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $7,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 231,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth $1,001,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 9,966 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 391.8% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 21,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1,235.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 78,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $83,415.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,750.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $282,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,710.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,677 shares of company stock worth $1,282,302 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEG opened at $52.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.12%.

LEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

