Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the May 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. increased its holdings in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 258,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 27,485 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RBKB opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $13.10.

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 7.03%.

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans, commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial business loans; and one-to four-family residential real estate loans.

