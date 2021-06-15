BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 8,699 Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) by 112.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of Digi International worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 136.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 9.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after buying an additional 13,788 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 56.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Digi International alerts:

DGII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Digi International in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.50 target price on shares of Digi International in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digi International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.19.

Shares of Digi International stock opened at $19.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.53. The stock has a market cap of $675.84 million, a P/E ratio of 68.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.66. Digi International Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $25.60.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.01 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digi International Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digi International Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII).

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.