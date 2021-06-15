BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires New Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEMG. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $67.32 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.88 and a 12 month high of $69.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.73.

