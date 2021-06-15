BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 518 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ichor were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Ichor by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Ichor by 4.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ichor during the first quarter worth $25,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Ichor by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Ichor by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICHR. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,683,598.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,503 shares in the company, valued at $9,249,962.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $887,675.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,114 shares in the company, valued at $448,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,661,424. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $55.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 2.31. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.57.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

