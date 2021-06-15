BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 4,299 Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 88.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,334,000 after purchasing an additional 115,579 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,776,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,077,000 after acquiring an additional 112,463 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the first quarter valued at $2,137,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 266.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 56,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 40,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $1,544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper stock opened at $29.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Clearwater Paper Co. has a one year low of $27.96 and a one year high of $45.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.53.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.22). Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Clearwater Paper from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

