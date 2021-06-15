Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 54.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,665 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kearny Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,437 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,558 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KRNY opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.78. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $13.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.75.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.80 million. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 22.00%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 74.07%.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.