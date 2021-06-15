BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 45.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ebix were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBIX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Ebix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Ebix by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in Ebix by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ebix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ebix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Ebix stock opened at $35.63 on Tuesday. Ebix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.83 and a twelve month high of $64.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 2.71.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.26). Ebix had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 110.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%.

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

