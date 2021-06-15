BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,934 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,429 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,394 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

In related news, CEO Scott R. Ward purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,710.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.59 per share, with a total value of $51,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSII opened at $39.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.66. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.18 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

