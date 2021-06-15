Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 347.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 43.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dynavax Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.23. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $12.44.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.42 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 51.91% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $198,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,998.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

