Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Cognex by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Cognex by 17.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $80.14 on Tuesday. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $101.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.60 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.73.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

In other news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,649.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.57.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

