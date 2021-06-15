Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,729,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,918,000 after buying an additional 179,164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,846,000 after buying an additional 93,361 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $41,029,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,154,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $12,380,000.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GPI shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.83.

NYSE:GPI opened at $152.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.79 and a 1-year high of $175.04.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 21.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.31%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.