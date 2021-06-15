Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $375,000 Stock Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 67.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,317 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAK. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 172.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 25.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAK stock opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.01. The company has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

