Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 41,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at $341,000.

Shares of SDVY stock opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.65.

