PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of PowerFleet worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PWFL. North Run Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,666,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,381,000 after buying an additional 124,822 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in PowerFleet by 8.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in PowerFleet by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in PowerFleet by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PWFL shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on PowerFleet from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

NASDAQ:PWFL opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.09 million, a PE ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 1.82. PowerFleet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.26.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. Equities research analysts predict that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

PowerFleet Profile

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts, man-lifts, tuggers, and ground support equipment at airports.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.