Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) by 13.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FVC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 16,190.3% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 146,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 145,713 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 83,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FVC opened at $35.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.38. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $36.15.

