Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,167 United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 5,580.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

UNFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.32. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $42.40.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO Steven Spinner sold 50,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,545,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $379,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,271 shares of company stock worth $9,635,557 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.