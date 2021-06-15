Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Hibbett Sports worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 112.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 52.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HIBB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hibbett Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $82.97 on Tuesday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.40.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The company’s revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Hibbett Sports Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.