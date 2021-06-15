Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,000 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in uniQure were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of uniQure by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,855,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,303,000 after purchasing an additional 477,408 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of uniQure by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,004,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,429,000 after purchasing an additional 701,599 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of uniQure by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,367,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,419,000 after purchasing an additional 172,358 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of uniQure by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 704,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of uniQure by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,565,000 after purchasing an additional 43,012 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QURE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on uniQure in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upgraded uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $74,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,019,155.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,350 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $188,534.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,619.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,850 shares of company stock valued at $736,117 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $34.89 on Tuesday. uniQure has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $71.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). uniQure had a negative net margin of 366.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.38%. The business had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 336.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that uniQure will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

