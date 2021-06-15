Swiss National Bank Has $2.66 Million Position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Redwood Trust worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $993,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.19.

NYSE RWT opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $12.27. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,600.00%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

